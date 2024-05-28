Heatwave Conditions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Other Parts of North India to Continue for Next Two Days, Says IMD

A senior IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in northern parts of India for the next todays i.e till June 30.

"Heatwave conditions will prevail in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next two days," said an IMD scientist.

IMD Scientist on Heatwave

However, the scientist Kumar also predicted that there will be slight relief after the heatwaves due to winds from the Arabian Sea. IMD forecasted that there will be drop in temperature from June 1.

"There will be a slight drop in temperature due to winds coming from the Arabian Sea. We forecast that the temperature is expected to drop from June 1 and the heatwave should almost abate. The onset of Monsoon in Kerala can happen in the next 3-4 days," Kumar said while speaking to news agency ANI.

On Monday, IMD has issued a "Red Alert" for sustained heatwave conditions across several states in North India, including Delhi.