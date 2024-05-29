Heatwave: Delhi Govt Imposes Fine Of Rs 2,000 for Water Wastage, As National Capital Records Highest Ever Temperature

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the DJB to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage. The development comes on the backdrop of acute water shortage faced by Delhi and the rising heatwave in the national capital. The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes. The minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage. These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.

This announcement comes after a weather office in Delhi has recorded the highest-ever temperature the city has experienced at 52.3 degree Celsius today. The national capital also reported its all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) amid the heatwave as more and more residents turned on power-intensive air-conditioning, electricity department officials said.

Other areas that reported extremely high temperature are both in the desert state Rajasthan - 51 degree Celsius in Phalodi, and 50.8 degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department has warned that the heatwave is expected to intensify until May 31.Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena, in view of severe heatwave conditions in the national Capital, directed for paid leave to labourers at construction sites from 12 noon to 3 pm, news agency PTI reported. According to Raj Niwas officials, Saxena also directed labourers be provided with water, coconut water, and that pitchers be placed at bus stands.

