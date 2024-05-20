Heatwave Grips India: Delhi's Najafgarh Hits Scorching 47.8°C, Highest of the Season

In various regions of India on Sunday, the persistent heat made everyday tasks considerably more challenging, with Najafgarh in southwest Delhi experiencing scorching temperatures of 47.8 degrees Celsius, marking the highest recorded temperature in the nation for the current season.

The oppressive heat imposed significant strain on low-income households, typically lacking adequate access to water and cooling facilities. Outdoor workers, enduring the relentless sun, found their stamina tested, necessitating frequent breaks.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heat waves were reported in regions of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Even the tranquil hill stations of Himachal Pradesh, typically sought after as refuges from the oppressive heat of the plains, were not spared from the blistering conditions. Dharamshala recorded maximum temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius, Una soared to 44.4 degrees, Bilaspur reached 42.4 degrees, Solan experienced 36.6 degrees, and Kangra registered 40 degrees, underscoring the widespread impact of the scorching weather.

The Met office has issued a red warning for Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, stressing the need for "extreme care for vulnerable people". An orange alert was issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat, emphasising "high health concern" for vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

The mercury soared to 47 degrees Celsius or higher in a minimum of eight locations throughout India, with Najafgarh scorching at 47.8 degrees, reclaiming its title as the hottest spot in the country for the second time in the past three days. In the national capital, Pitampura recorded 47 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur reached a sweltering 47.7 degrees, marking temperatures at least seven notches above the typical levels for this time of year in these areas.

Anna Walnycki, a principal researcher on IIED's human settlements team, said the alarming rise in extreme heat events in India due to climate change is significantly impacting the health, wellbeing and productivity of everyone, especially those living in low-income and informal communities.

"Low-income households have limited capacity to adapt to extreme heat because of poor access to water and electricity. In addition, the design and construction of informal houses often mean there is poor ventilation and little shelter from extreme heat," she said.

