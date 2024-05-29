Heatwave In Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Initiates Relief Measures for Labourers and Commuters Amid Soaring Temperatures

In a proactive move to address the challenges posed by the scorching heatwave in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena has directed officials to ensure the well-being of the city's labor force and commuters. The LG has directed that the three-hour break for labourers has already been implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since May 20 and will continue across all sites till temperatures come down below 40 degrees Celsius. Raj Niwas officials have announced a series of measures aimed at providing relief to those most vulnerable to the sweltering temperatures.

Under the directive, laborers across the city are to be provided with essential hydration in the form of water and coconut water. Recognizing the importance of staying hydrated, especially for those engaged in physically demanding work, this initiative seeks to mitigate the risks associated with heat-related illnesses.Moreover, in a bid to alleviate the discomfort faced by commuters awaiting public transportation, pitchers are set to be strategically placed at bus stands. The LG's proactive stance underscores the importance of preemptive measures in safeguarding public health and well-being. By prioritizing the needs of vulnerable groups such as laborers and commuters, the administration sets a commendable example of responsive governance in the face of environmental challenges.

For the unversed, Delhiites witnessed a scorching heatwave on Tuesday, May 28, as the maximum temperature in the national capital soared close to 50 degrees Celsius. Two weather stations—Mungeshpur and Narela—observed the high temperature touching 49.9 degrees Celsius yesterday. The IMD has forecast a higher number of heatwave days in northwest India and adjoining parts of the central region in June. Delhi's local government also restricted the supply of water because of the heat. It said water levels in the Yamuna River, the main source, were low. The Met department declares a heat wave when the maximum temperature of a region is 4.5 C to 6.4 C higher than usual, while a severe heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 6.5 C higher than normal or more.



