Heatwave in India: 227 Deaths Reported in Past 24 Hours, Including 164 in Uttar Pradesh and 60 in Bihar

At least 227 people died across the country due to extreme heatwave conditions in the past 24 hours. Out of these, 164 deaths occurred in Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country. In Bihar, 60 people died, with 20 deaths in Aurangabad district alone. Delhi recorded its first death due to the heatwave, a laborer with a fever of 107 degrees died on Thursday, May 30. Additionally, two deaths were reported in Haryana.

Faridkot in Punjab and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan were the hottest places in the country with maximum temperatures reaching 48.3 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was recorded at 48 degrees Celsius, while the National Capital sore to 45.6 degrees and Noida 47.3 degrees Celsius.

Varanasi and surrounding districts saw the highest number of deaths, with 72 fatalities. In the Bundelkhand and Kanpur divisions, there were 47 deaths, including 14 in Mahoba, 13 in Hamirpur, five in Banda, four in Kanpur, two in Chitrakoot, and one each in Farrukhabad, Jalaun and Hardoi. In Prayagraj, 11 people died, nine in Kaushambi, six in Jhansi, four in Ambedkarnagar and four (including a newborn) in Ghaziabad. Gorakhpur and Agra each reported three deaths, while Pratapgarh, Rampur, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, and Pilibhit each reported one death.

In Rajasthan, Pilani recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius, Sangaria in Hanumangarh 47.2 degrees, Churu 47 degrees, and Phalodi 46.8 degrees Celsius. Bikaner and Jaisalmer recorded 46.8 and 46.1 degrees, respectively, while Alwar recorded 46 degrees, Dholpur 45.9 degrees, Jaipur 45.3 degrees, and Kota 44.5 degrees Celsius. In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, the maximum temperature was 44.9 degrees Celsius.