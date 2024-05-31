Heatwave in India: Delhi's Charity Birds Hospital Provides Crucial Aid Amid Severe Heatwave (Watch Video)

The Charity Birds Hospital in Delhi's Chandni Chowk is extending vital treatment to birds affected by the intense heatwave sweeping across the national capital. As temperatures soar, the hospital is committed to offering care and relief to these vulnerable creatures, ensuring they receive the necessary medical attention to survive the extreme conditions.

Despite these efforts, many animals are still suffering. Birds are particularly vulnerable, often collapsing from heat stroke while searching for food and water. The Charity Bird Hospital inside the Digambar Jain temple in Chandni Chowk is providing free treatment to birds affected by the heat wave. Dr Haravatar Singh, a senior consultant at the hospital told ANI, that they have seen a significant increase in the number of birds suffering from heat stroke. “As the heatwave intensifies, the number of birds suffering from heatstroke will increase, resulting in more sick birds,” he said. Birds have a naturally high body temperature, around 107°F, but during a heatwave, it can rise much higher. If a bird’s body temperature exceeds 110°F, it becomes critical, requiring immediate care.

Dr Singh explained that one of the main reasons birds suffer during heatwaves is the lack of proper shelter and access to clean water. “Birds often get sick because they don’t find proper shelter or access to clean water. The water also gets heated due to the temperature rise, preventing them from drinking it,” he said. When the hospital receives a bird suffering from heatstroke, immediate actions are taken to stabilize its condition. “We sprinkle water on the bird and provide adequate ventilation. We have large fans that continuously circulate air through the cages. Sprinkling water on the birds and ensuring airflow helps cool their bodies,” Singh explained.

Delhi’s record-breaking temperatures are putting immense pressure on its urban wildlife. While organizations like the Delhi Zoo and Wildlife SOS are taking significant steps to mitigate the impact, the severity of the heatwave continues to challenge these efforts.



