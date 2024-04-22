Heatwave In India Prompts Emergency ECI Meeting Ahead of Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election 2024

As India gears up to vote on April 26 for the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts that many parts will continue to witness the rise in temperatures in the next five days. The ongoing heat wave is the second heatwave spell this month.. The IMD warned of an intense heatwave season this summer and issued advisories to the Election Commission of India (ECI) owing to the Lok Sabha polls.

In view of forecast of above normal temperatures & heat waves in parts of the country, Commission is holding a meeting with different stakeholders this morning. The meeting is discussing measures to mitigate risk. Officers of @IMD, NDMA and MoHFW are attending the meeting. pic.twitter.com/AwjtrBnNwX — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) April 22, 2024

As the first phase of polling sees a decline in turnout attributed to soaring temperatures, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken proactive steps to address concerns regarding the impact of the ongoing heat wave on the electoral process. In a concerted effort to mitigate potential challenges, the ECI has convened a crucial meeting with key stakeholders, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and other pertinent agencies.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in several states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight regions in Maharashtra, specifically Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Beed in light of the heatwave conditions anticipated on Thursday. The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions against the changing weather conditions, including staying hydrated, avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures, and seeking medical attention if they experience any health issues.



