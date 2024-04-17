Heatwave In India: Schools in Odisha To Remain Closed for 3 Days Amid Soaring Temperature

In the wake of the rising heatwave conditions in the state, the Odisha government has announced school closures for three days on Wednesday. As per a notification issued by the I&PR department, the schools in Odisha will remain closed for a period of three days till April 20, 2024.As per the state government annoucement, all the schools including government and private schools will remain closed till April 20, 2024.

The state has been witnessing blistering heatwave conditions for past couple of days and the warning continues till April 20.The mercury had soared past 34 degree Celsius by 8:30 am with Bhubaneswar recording 33.64 degree on Wednesday. Bhawanipatna was the hottest at 34.8 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions may prevail at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, and Boudh on April 17.Hot and humid weather is also likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.The weather agency has forecast a rise in the day temperature by 2-3 degrees during next 2 days due to northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation.