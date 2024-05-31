Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: 7 Security Personnel on Election Duty Die Due to Excessive Heat in Mirzapur, Two Critical

At least seven security personnel, including five home guards deployed for Lok Sabha election duty, tragically lost their lives due to excessive heat. 23 was admitted to the district hospital due to heatstroke-related illness.

The principal of Medical College, Dr RB Lal, said 23 affected personnel were brought to the facility. Six succumbed to their condition, and two others are currently in critical condition.

Dr. Lal described the symptoms such as high fever, extremely high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels. These are all signs of heatstroke, which can significantly increase the risk of stroke. He further revealed that these individuals reportedly collapsed before being transported to the medical facility.

"A total of 23 jawans have come to us... 6 jawans have lost their lives... 2 jawans are in a serious condition. The deceased had a high-grade fever, their BP was extremely high, and their sugar levels were very high. There were chances of a brain stroke. I was told they had collapsed before being brought here... They were here on election duty," said the Principal of Medical College to the news agency ANI.