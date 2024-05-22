Heatwave intensifies in Gujarat as most cities record above 42 degrees Celsius

Ahmedabad, May 22 As the heatwave sweeping across Gujarat intensified, the Meteorological Department here issued severe weather warnings, advising residents to take precautions.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the heatwave in Ahmedabad will persist until May 25, prompting authorities to issue alerts in multiple districts. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, hydrated, and avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours.

The current heatwave, driven by anti-cyclonic circulation, has increased temperatures all across the state.

The temperature in Himmatnagar was 45.6 degrees Celsius, Surendranagar 45.4 degrees, Ahmedabad 45.2 degrees, Vadodara 45 degrees, Rajkot 45 degrees, Gandhinagar 45 degrees, Chotaudepur 44.1 degrees, Bhavnagar 44 degrees, Dahod 44 degrees, Deesa 43 degrees, Bhuj 42.6 degrees, Surat 42 degrees and Narmada 42 degrees Celsius.

The intense heat has made it difficult for people to venture outdoors, even in the morning. As a result, daily routines and activities have been severely affected.

The Ahmedabad Police have reported an increase in calls to emergency services, with 108 receiving 80 calls related to heat-related illnesses in the past 20 days. Hospitals are also seeing a surge in patients.

