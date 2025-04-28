Heatwave intensifies in parts of Rajasthan, Barmer sizzles at 46.1 degree Celsius

Jaipur, April 28 The heatwave gripping parts of Rajasthan is expected to intensify over the next few days, the Meteorological Department has warned. With the impact of the recent western disturbances having dissipated, the heatwave conditions are set to intensify across many districts in the state, officials said.

The Meteorological Centre has issued warnings about the upcoming heatwave, particularly for the Jodhpur division and parts of western Rajasthan.

Additionally, hot nights are expected on April 28 and April 29.

Meanwhile, Barmer in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature, which was 46.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees higher than the normal one. A heatwave was recorded in the Jodhpur division, while dry weather conditions continued across the rest of Rajasthan, said Met officials.

However, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh).

As per observations at 8.30 a.m. today, average humidity levels ranged between 20 per cent and 50 per cent in most parts of the state. The weather centre has forecast heatwave conditions at some locations in eastern Rajasthan on April 29 and April 30.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with maximum temperatures likely to touch 44-46 degrees Celsius in parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

However, a slight respite may be expected in the first week of May, with a predicted drop in temperatures due to storm and rain activities.

On Sunday, 14 cities across Rajasthan recorded daytime temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius, said officials.

After Barmer, Jaisalmer was the second highest, recording a temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer was 43.4 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur was 43.5 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara was 42 degrees Celsius, and so on.

In Western Rajasthan, almost all districts in the state recorded a maximum temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius, while in Eastern Rajasthan, barring four districts, all districts recorded a temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius.

