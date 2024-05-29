Heatwave Relief Expected in Northwest and Central India, Caution Advised in Pockets

Relief is finally on the horizon for regions battling scorching heat waves as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, May 29, predicted a gradual reduction in the severity from tomorrow, May 30, 2024. However, the IMD advises caution as heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are still likely to persist in isolated pockets across Northwest and Central India.

In the pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan are likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on May 30th. Isolated areas in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may also see similar conditions.

IMD Weather Forecast

Prevailing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Northwest & Central India likely to reduce gradually from 30th May, 2024. pic.twitter.com/flXsSzj48T — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, isolated pockets of… pic.twitter.com/zTCcDeukAu — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

Heatwave conditions are still a possibility in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. The IMD urges people to remain cautious, especially in the aforementioned areas. Staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous activity during peak heat hours.

Earlier in a day, at least 50 students fainted at Mankaul Middle School in the Ariari block of Sheikhpura district of Bihar due to extreme heatwave conditions, as the temperature is soaring between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in the district.

#WATCH | Bihar: Several students fainted due to heatwave conditions at a school in Sheikhpura. The students were later admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/Mv9Eg3taCJ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

Initially, six students lost consciousness, but subsequently, many more students started collapsing. The incident began after the students attended an assembly for prayers and then proceeded to class. The whole matter created chaos in the school and the village.

According to the data of the India Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the state ranged between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has also issued a warning for heatwave-like conditions in the state.