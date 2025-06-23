Heavy downpour across Gujarat, IMD warns of more rain ahead

Ahmedabad, June 23 The monsoon continued its aggressive spell across Gujarat with 159 talukas having received light to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, submerging several regions.

According to data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre, Jodiya in Jamnagar district recorded the highest rainfall at 7.17 inches, followed by Mendarda (5.7 inches), Amirgadh (5.0 inches), Keshod (4.9 inches), Kalavad (4.6 inches) and Palsana (5.6 inches).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rain activity, issuing a yellow alert for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Valsad, Botad, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch, and Panchmahal districts. Additionally, districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Tapi, Surat, Dang, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Kheda, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Chhota Udepur, and Narmada, are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Looking ahead, June 24 is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains in 16 districts, particularly in parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Navsari, and Valsad, while a yellow alert has been declared for Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, and Dahod districts. On June 25, orange alerts have been issued for Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad, Bhavnagar, and Amreli, as the monsoon gains further momentum.

Several other districts -- including Porbandar, Junagadh, Botad, Anand, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Sabarkantha -- are also likely to receive substantial rainfall. The IMD has warned of widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning across Gujarat from June 26 to 28, signalling a prolonged wet spell.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with district administrations on alert for possible waterlogging, flash floods, and disruptions to transport and infrastructure. In response to the heavy and widespread rainfall across Gujarat, the state government has stepped up preparedness measures across all affected districts.

Disaster response teams, including NDRF and SDRF units, have been strategically deployed in vulnerable regions, especially those under orange and red alerts. Control rooms have been activated round-the-clock, and local administrations have been directed to ensure prompt drainage, monitor dam levels, and coordinate evacuation if needed. Health, electricity, and water supply departments have also been put on high alert to respond to any emergency.

