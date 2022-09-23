Heavy rain affects Gurugram, waterlogging leads to traffic snarls

Gurugram, Sep 23 The incessant spell of light to moderate rain, which continued on the second day on Friday lead to heavy waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram, leading to massive traffic snarls at many places.

According to the district administration, Gurugram tehsil recorded 114 mm and Wazirabad tehsil recorded 130 mm of rainfall in two days till 7.30 a.m.

Rainwater entered the houses in Sheetla Colony, Palam Vihar, Surat Nagar, Prem Nahar, Sector-14, Chakkarpur village, Natupur, DLF-3, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram and several other locations.

Multiple city roads, including state highways and the Delhi-Jaipur, were submerged in an average of three feet of water.

However, the district administration claimed that the rainwater has been flushed out from several locations but the traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur was severely hit due to rain.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was majorly hit due to waterlogging.

The worst-hit areas are the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) service lane near Hero Honda Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Sector-31, Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Artemis Road, Kanhai Chowk, Golf Course Road, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill.

Apart from these areas, Sheetla Mata Road, Sector-12 market Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Old Delhi Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk, Sector-4 Road, Udyog Vihar and Signature Tower Chowk were also badly affected by the waterlogging.

Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to waterlogging on multiple stretches.

Despite the administration's work from home advisory, the traffic was badly affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep the traffic going.

People also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of their areas.

The rainwater has not only submerged in the city's main stretches, bus stand and connecting roads but also accumulated on the internal sector roads.

The traffic police were quick to issue online alerts via Twitter about severely affected areas and deploy staff to clear the jams.

"Heavy rainfall affected the traffic movements in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other concern departments are on their task to flush out rainwater in the drainage with the help of pumps, fire tenders and other machinery," said a senior administration official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor