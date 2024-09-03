Heavy rain alert in 11 districts of Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 3 Administration in 11 districts of Telangana remained on alert with a heavy rain warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The state government has put Adilabad, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts on alert.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in these districts on Tuesday. Chef Secretary Santhi Kumari has asked the Collectors and SPs of these districts to remain alert and take precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives and property.

People in low-lying areas were advised to take necessary precautions. More rain was forecast for the state even as some districts were yet to recover from the damages caused by heavy downpours and floods since Saturday.

The government has authorised district Collectors to decide on declaring holidays for educational institutions.

Adilabad district Collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district as a precautionary measure.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with the Collectors and SPs of districts where the Meteorological (MeT) department has issued a warning of heavy rain.

The Chief Secretary asked the collectors of these districts to make an advance plan and take precautions to avoid any loss of property or life. As there have been downpours for the last four to five days, the situation is likely to be severe due to heavy rain and the officials have been ordered to take strong measures in coordination with the police and other departments.

According to IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

The Nirmal district Collector was asked to shift people from low-lying areas to safe places after the opening of the gates of Swarna and Kadem projects in Nirmal district. A 31-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with four boats was sent to Nirmal.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to coordinate with the Maharashtra authorities to know the quantity of water coming from the catchment area of Maharashtra from time to time and take appropriate precautions.

