Heavy rain alert in several parts of MP as Monsoon trough re-activates

Bhopal, Sep 14 After a brief respite from intense rainfall, Madhya Pradesh is once again bracing for a fresh spell of heavy showers.

The Bhopal Meteorological Centre has confirmed the reactivation of a monsoon trough passing through the central region of the state, triggering a renewed phase of precipitation.

This system is expected to impact several divisions, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram, with a heavy rain alert issued for eight districts on Sunday.

According to Weather Department scientists, monsoon activity resumed on Saturday, accompanied by other weather systems. This led to widespread rainfall across multiple districts, and the trend is expected to continue over the next 24 hours.

"The monsoon trough is active again, and its influence will be visible across central Madhya Pradesh," they said.

The state has already recorded an average of 41.9 inches of rainfall this season - an 11 per cent surplus compared to the expected quota.

The normal seasonal rainfall for Madhya Pradesh stands at 37 inches, a benchmark that was surpassed last week.

The current excess of 4.9 inches reflects the overall abundance of rain, although the distribution remains uneven.

More than 30 districts have met or exceeded their seasonal rainfall targets. These include Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, Alirajpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, and Umaria.

In these regions, the rainfall quota has been fulfilled, and in some cases, surpassed. However, the situation remains concerning in the Malwa-Nimar belt, particularly in the Indore-Ujjain division. Out of 15 districts in this zone, five - Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Shajapur, and Barwani - have received less than 27 inches of rainfall, well below the seasonal average.

This deficit poses challenges for agriculture and water resource management in the region.

The Bhopal Meteorological Centre continues to monitor the evolving weather patterns closely. With the monsoon trough active and additional systems influencing the state’s climate, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable districts to stay alert and follow safety advisories.

As Madhya Pradesh enters this renewed phase of rainfall, the focus shifts to ensuring preparedness, especially in districts facing either excess or deficit conditions. The coming days will be crucial in determining the overall impact of this late-season monsoon surge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor