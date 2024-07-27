Heavy rain alert sounded for six districts of MP

Bhopal, July 27 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, including the capital city of Bhopal over the next 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in the districts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Pandhurna, Sidhi and Satna.

"Rainfall is expected to continue as the monsoon trough line is currently passing over Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal might result in heavy rainfall across the state," the IMD said.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in 16 other districts. While most areas in the state are experiencing normal rainfall, some districts are also experiencing less than usual precipitation.

Incessant rain for the last 48 hours has caused a flood-like situation in parts of Madhya Pradesh, submerging roads and affecting train services. Some sections of the rural population have also been affected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor