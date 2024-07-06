Heavy rain disrupts life in Rajasthan; schools in Tonk shut

Jaipur, July 6 Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Rajasthan on Saturday causing waterlogging, traffic jams, and the Tonk district administration announcing the closure of schools.

Incessant rain in Kota for the past two days increased Parvati River's water levels, leading to the closure of the road connecting Sheopur and Gwalior in MP.

The Meteorological Department said that the Baran district recorded the highest rainfall (195 mm) while Parbatsar and Nagaur, registered 71 mm.

In the past 24 hours, Deoli in Tonk 155 mm rain, Malpura (144 mm), Peeplu (144 mm), Tonk tehsil (137 mm), Aligarh (130 mm), 126 mm in Todaraisingh and Nagarfort (115 mm).

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department officials have warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the state till July 8.

Further on July 9 and 10, heavy rainfall has been forecast for eastern Rajasthan.

