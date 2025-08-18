Heavy rain: Dy CM asks Maha, district agencies to coordinate, prioritise rescue works

Mumbai, Aug 18 In the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra and the advisory by the weather bureau for more downpour in the next 48 hours, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday reviewed the situation and asked the administration to be alert.

He directed the state and district agencies to cooperate and prioritise rescue and relief works, especially after the intensity of rains increased on Monday.

Dy CM Pawar has appealed to the citizens to venture out of their homes only if there is an urgent need, citing the 'Red Alert' issued by the Meteorological Department for Mumbai and Raigad, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

He instructed all the administrative agencies to work in coordination in times of disaster, as in view of the heavy rains, the district agencies should be alert and give top priority to relief work and for the safety and rescue of citizens. He directed that measures for this should be implemented immediately.

“Citizens in areas where heavy rains are occurring should stay home if possible. If there is a possibility of water entering the house, they should take shelter in a safe place. Do not step out of the house unless absolutely necessary. Stay in touch with the local administration and follow their instructions and cooperate,” said Dy CM Pawar in his appeal.

He asked the officers and employees of the state government and local self-government institutions to take care of themselves while performing their duties.

The Mumbai District Suburb Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar visited the emergency cell of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and reviewed the situation that arose due to the heavy downpour and waterlogging in some areas.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti in his post on X said, “Dear Mumbaikars, caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under 'Orange Alert.' Incidents of waterlogging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary. Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 or 112 or 103. Your safety always comes first.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation in Nanded district from Marathwada region which witnessed heavy and devastating rainfall on Monday.

In his post on X, CM Fadnavis said, “Due to heavy rainfall in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, there has been a significant rise in the water level of the Lendi Dam. Additionally, a large amount of water is flowing in from Latur, Udgir, and Karnataka. Yesterday, the rainfall here was approximately 206 mm. As a result, daily life in Ravangaon, Bhaswadi, Bhingeli, and Hasnal has been affected. In Ravangaon, 225 citizens are trapped in floodwaters, and those in extremely adverse conditions have been evacuated. Efforts are underway to relocate the remaining citizens to safer locations.”

He further stated, “In Hasnal, 8 citizens have been rescued. In Bhaswadi, 20 citizens are stranded but are safe. In Bhingeli, 40 citizens are stranded but are safe. Five citizens are missing, and a search is being conducted for them.

"I am personally in constant contact with the Nanded District Collector, and the District Collectors of Nanded, Latur, and Bidar are coordinating with each other to carry out rescue operations.

"One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched. The local administration has been instructed to stay in the affected areas and coordinate continuously.”

