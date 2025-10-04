Heavy rain forecast for 14 TN districts, fishermen advised to stay ashore

Chennai, Oct 4 The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a heavy rainfall warning for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to intensify.

According to the latest bulletin, a deep depression that was persisting over the central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal since October 2 moved northwest and made landfall near Gopalpur, on the southern Odisha coast, by evening.

Another deep depression over the Saurashtra coast and nearby areas strengthened further on October 1, shifted into the northeast Arabian Sea by October 2, and is now located about 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka, Gujarat.

This system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next three hours and may move westwards before weakening gradually over the next 24 hours.

Due to these weather disturbances, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning today.

Isolated heavy showers are likely over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Saturday, heavy rain is also expected in some pockets of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram.

The department has forecast no significant change in maximum temperatures across the state, though a slight dip is possible in some areas.

In certain interior districts, maximum temperatures may still remain 2-3 degree celsius above normal. For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be generally cloudy with moderate rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of the city.

Intermittent heavy showers may also occur. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 32-33 degree celsius, with night temperatures at 24-25 degree celsius.

Strong winds are expected over coastal areas, with speeds ranging from 60 to 80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph in some zones.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea in affected regions due to the high wind and rough sea conditions. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to stay alert and follow official advisories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor