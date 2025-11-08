Heavy rain forecast for four TN districts today

Chennai, Nov 8 The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday due to a low-level atmospheric circulation over south India.

According to the latest weather bulletin, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts are expected to experience heavy rain.

The weather system, currently over the southern peninsula, is likely to bring moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated areas across these districts.

The Meteorological Department noted that rainfall intensity could vary, with certain interior and coastal pockets receiving significant downpours during the evening and night hours.

The bulletin further added that Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts are likely to witness intense rainfall on Sunday as well, indicating that wet conditions may continue over the region for the next couple of days.

Officials have advised the public to remain cautious in low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging and have urged district administrations to stay alert for possible disruptions to normal life.

In Chennai and its suburban areas, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of the city later in the evening. Despite the cloud cover, there will be occasional sunny spells during the daytime.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.

Winds are expected to blow from the northeast at moderate speeds, consistent with the ongoing northeast monsoon activity over the region.

The Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings for fishermen, suggesting that sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu coast are expected to remain generally safe for marine activities.

However, authorities have urged fishermen to remain vigilant and monitor subsequent updates, as localised weather changes could occur due to the developing atmospheric circulation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor