Heavy rain forecast for several TN districts, heatwave conditions persist in interior regions

Chennai, June 9 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, even as several interior districts continue to reel under above-normal temperatures.

According to the RMC, districts including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Puducherry is also expected to receive isolated heavy showers during this period.

Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, while The Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, and Ariyalur may experience intense showers on Wednesday. Between Thursday and Saturday, The Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and the ghat areas of Coimbatore are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. On Friday and Saturday, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari may also receive heavy showers.

The rainfall activity is attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, along with moderate westerly and south-westerly winds prevailing over the region in the lower troposphere.

In Chennai, light to moderate rainfall is possible on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 28 degrees and 29 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday, though a marginal drop in temperatures is anticipated midweek.

The RMC has issued a general forecast of light to moderate rainfall at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till June 14. However, day temperatures are expected to remain 2-3 degrees above normal in some pockets, contributing to discomfort and heat stress.

Over the past few days, several districts have recorded maximum temperatures 2-4 degrees above normal.

On Sunday, Puducherry recorded 40 degrees, followed by 39.6 degrees in Erode and Madurai Airport, 39.4 degrees in Vellore, 39.2 degrees in Palayamkottai, and 3 degrees in Karur Paramathi. Notably, the temperature in Karur Paramathi was 4.8 degrees above normal, while Palayamkottai recorded 2.9 degrees above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, light showers were reported in parts of Tirupattur, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts.

