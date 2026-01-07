Heavy rain forecast for TN from Jan 8; fishermen advised to stay alert

Chennai, Jan 7 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather alert forecasting widespread rainfall and strong winds across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days, following the formation of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean.

In a press release, the weather office said an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the central Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal led to the formation of a low-pressure area around 5.30 p.m. on January 5 over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean.

It is likely to continue moving in the same direction on January 8. Enhanced atmospheric instability also prevails over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas, as well as over Lakshadweep and the adjoining central and east Arabian Sea, which is expected to aid rainfall activity.

On January 7, light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while interior Tamil Nadu may largely experience dry weather. Light morning mist is likely at isolated places in the interior districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify on January 8, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms likely at several places along the Tamil Nadu coast, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and at isolated locations over interior Tamil Nadu.

One or two places in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

On January 10, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely at many places along the coast and at some interior locations. Very heavy rain may occur at isolated places in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu, while heavy rain is likely in Puducherry, Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram.

Rainfall is expected to gradually decrease on January 11 and 12, though isolated heavy rain may still occur in parts of the north coastal and adjoining interior districts.

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on January 7, with a chance of light morning mist. Maximum temperatures may hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to be between 23 degrees and 24 degrees. Strong surface winds ranging from 35 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin Sea, and parts of the Bay of Bengal between January 7 and 10.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor