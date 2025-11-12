Heavy rain forecast in four southern TN districts, thunderstorms in isolated areas

Chennai, Nov 12 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places across four southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari -- on Wednesday.

The department attributed the weather activity to a trough of low pressure persisting over the southeast Arabian Sea. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the presence of the atmospheric disturbance is expected to bring widespread showers over the southern coastal belt, particularly in the hilly regions of Tirunelveli district.

The IMD cautioned that certain areas in the Western Ghats region of Tirunelveli may experience intense spells accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during the evening hours.

“The trough of low pressure over the southeast Arabian Sea is continuing to influence the southern parts of the State. Due to this, one or two places in Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall today,” the RMC statement said.

Meanwhile, the sky in Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in a few areas during the late afternoon or night.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover near 26 degrees, the department added.

Unlike the previous week, no warning has been issued for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast or adjoining sea areas, as wind conditions are expected to remain moderate and the sea will be generally calm. However, fishermen have been advised to stay alert to updated forecasts in the coming days, as atmospheric conditions could change over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also noted that the prevailing easterly wind pattern is likely to bring occasional light showers to other southern and interior districts through midweek.

Officials urged residents in low-lying regions to remain cautious, as isolated heavy downpours could lead to waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

With the northeast monsoon active across Tamil Nadu, weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled in southern districts over the next few days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor