Heavy rain forecast in TN's Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari

Chennai, Nov 11 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The weather department also indicated that parts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday (November 12).

In its latest weather bulletin, the RMC said that isolated parts of southern Tamil Nadu could receive spells of intense showers accompanied by thunder and lightning, due to moisture-laden winds from the southwest interacting with local heat conditions.

The activity is expected to continue over the next 48 hours, especially in the coastal belt and adjoining hilly regions.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The weather office said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some areas of the city, particularly during evening and night hours.

“The sky condition in Chennai will remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few localities,” the RMC bulletin noted.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 25 degrees and 26 degrees.

Coastal humidity levels are expected to remain on the higher side, providing a warm and sticky feel during daytime hours. The department also advised the public and local administrations in southern districts to stay alert for sudden spells of heavy rain and to avoid waterlogged or low-lying areas.

Farmers and fishermen have been urged to monitor updates from the meteorological department closely before venturing into agricultural activities or sea-bound operations.

Weather officials said that with the northeast monsoon continuing to remain active, intermittent rains are expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu through the week, bringing relief to dry areas but also posing a risk of localised flooding in a few regions.

