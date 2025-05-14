Heavy rain forecast in Western Ghats, interior TN districts till May 16

Chennai, May 14 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Ghat regions of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and several interior districts, till Friday (May 16).

While these areas are expected to experience relief from the heat, other parts of the state will continue to reel under intense summer conditions.

On Tuesday, seven weather stations in Madurai, Vellore, Erode, Karur, Palayamkottai, and Tiruchy recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The Madurai airport station once again reported the highest temperature in the state, touching 41 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.

In contrast, weather conditions are turning favorable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon.

According to the RMC, the monsoon is likely to progress over parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives and Comorin area, and parts of the south Bay of Bengal over the next 3-4 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has earlier projected that the southwest monsoon will reach Kerala by May 27.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts due to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).

On Thursday, districts including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Namakkal, and Karur are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

On Friday, heavy showers are forecast in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and the Karaikal region. In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy over the next few days, with temperatures expected to hover between 38 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have advised residents in rain-prone districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially in hilly and low-lying areas where localised flooding or landslides could occur. Farmers and travellers have also been urged to monitor weather updates closely.

