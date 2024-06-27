Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR brings relief from intense heat

New Delhi, June 27 Parts of the Delhi-NCR on Thursday received rain, bringing relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and more showers during the day for Delhi-NCR and also parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and wind with speed of 20-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post on X.

The much-awaited rain came in the national capital region (NCR) after weeks of intense spells of heatwave.

The region has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022. According to the IMD data in 2021, the national capital recorded one heatwave day in June.

The heavy rain in Delhi-NCR slowed traffic in several places.

Earlier, the IMD said in its post, "Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi..."

The IMD said that Delhi's weather has changed due to a western disturbance.

