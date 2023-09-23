Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Sep 23 Parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida received heavy rainfall on Saturday bringing much respite from scorching heat and humid weather.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR," the weather forecast agency had wrote prediction on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The minimum temperature in the national Capital on Saturday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain thunder showers with gusty winds during the day.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m on Saturday was recorded at 81 per cent.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor