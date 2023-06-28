Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; BMC predicts 'very heavy rainfall' in next 4-5 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, days after monsoon hit the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain which is likely to continue in Mumbai over the next four to five days in the financial capital.

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days," BMC officials said.

Notably, the city which is already under orange alert has received 75.6 mm rain in Colaba, Santacruz- 74.2 mm, Dahisar- 148.5 mm, Bhayander in Thane district -122.5 mm, Juhu- airport- 69.5 mm and Ram mandir- 73.0, as per the data shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following the torrential rains, several parts of Thane face acute waterlogging on roads and railway tracks. Visuals showed people and vehicles struggling while commuting through the water.

In data shared by Thane Municipal Corporation, a total of 58 complaints were received out of which 15 are about tree falls and 31 about water logging while 6 vehicles were damaged.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD said, "We had raised a warning for heavy rains from today at 8:30 PM to tomorrow at 8:30 PM. But when we say it will rain heavily it does not mean that all day it will keep raining heavily but it comes in spells. For Pune and Satara we also had raised an orange alert."

