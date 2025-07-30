Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan, CM Sharma directs District Collectors to stay alert

Jaipur, July 30 Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan for the second day on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and causing traffic jams, much to the inconvenience of commuters.

Roads across the city were submerged, and many residential colonies reported flooding.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed District Collectors and officials to remain on alert mode in light of the weather situation.

He emphasised swift relief measures in flood-affected areas, including the supply of drinking water, food packets, life jackets, and the safe evacuation of residents from vulnerable zones.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this spell of heavy rainfall to an active low-pressure system over Rajasthan.

An orange alert has been issued for several districts, including Tonk, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, and Jaipur city, warning of heavy rain over the next two to three hours.

Rain activity is expected to continue in several eastern and southern districts of the state due to the lingering weather system.

Many areas, including Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Bharatpur, and Alwar, recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Persistent rainfall has led to continuous water release from dams, while overflowing rivers and streams have cut off contact with small villages and towns.

The Met Department officials say the weather system originating from the Bay of Bengal has weakened but remains active as a low-pressure area over southeastern Rajasthan.

The monsoon trough currently extends across Sri Ganganagar to Delhi, increasing the chances of sustained heavy rainfall in many parts of the state for the next two days.

Meanwhile, in Kota, the Parvati River is in spate due to heavy rain, cutting off road connectivity between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Water is flowing one foot above the newly built bridge on the Etawah–Khatoli road, leading to the complete closure of State Highway-70 (Kota–Gwalior-Sheopur route).

Long vehicle queues have formed on both sides of the bridge. Low-lying settlements in Khatoli town have been inundated, and people from over six colonies are being evacuated.

Pipalda Tehsildar Arun Singh and Khatoli police are monitoring the situation on the ground. Two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed, and public announcements are being made to alert residents.

Villages, including Madanpura and Govardhanpura, have turned into island-like zones due to rising water levels.

