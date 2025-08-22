Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur; train services hit, schools closed for today

Jaipur, Aug 22 Heavy rain lashed Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, affecting train services and normal life.

The downpour, which began late Thursday night, continued through Friday afternoon, severely affecting normal life across the region.

Schools were closed on Friday as a precaution due to the incessant rainfall.

Several areas, including Bajaria, Nagar Parishad, and old city localities around the railway station, are facing severe waterlogging.

The Bodal culvert on National Highway 552 has collapsed for the second time this season, disrupting road connectivity between Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, and Sheopur.

Railway tracks have been submerged. At Sawai Madhopur railway station, water has submerged the tracks and disabled the signal system. This has led to delays and disruptions on key train routes to Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai. Nimod-Tigaria culvert has also been breached.

The culvert, overwhelmed by rising water levels in the Morel River, has broken again, cutting off road access.

The administration has issued advisories against travel toward Barnala and Sancholi. Further, the Olwada Banas culvert has been flooded.

Eventually, rainwater flowing over the culvert has further disrupted vehicular movement in the area. Urban areas are also grappling with significant flooding.

Several homes have been inundated, causing distress among residents. Roads in Ranthambore Road, Mirza Mohalla, Regar Mohalla, Ansari Mohalla, Jama Masjid, and the Main Bazaar have turned into virtual rivers.

Owing to the inclement weather and flooding, safaris in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve have also been temporarily suspended.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and locals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Jaipur and nearby areas, and warned of heavy rain.

Also, a yellow alert has been issued for Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Bundi, Kota, Dausa and other districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor