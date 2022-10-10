Heavy rain lashes UP, schools in several districts to remain closed

Lucknow, Oct 10 With heavy rains lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh, all schools from classes 1 to 12 in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and some other districts have been closed on Monday.

The national capital region has received continuous rain since Saturday afternoon, flooding roads and uprooting trees.

District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad have ordered the closure of schools due to heavy rain through orders issued around midnight.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, schools will remain closed on Monday. This includes government, private and semi-government aided, and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," the order said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for western Uttar Pradesh areas and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also warned commuters to take care while driving, especially under flyovers, as many roads have been flooded.

A government advisory asked people to remain indoors and those living in dilapidated and endangered houses to remain cautious. People have also been asked to boil drinking water before consuming it.

All government medical facilities have also been put on high alert.

Meanwhile, heavy water logging has been reported from several areas in and rain-affected districts. The government has issued helpline numbers and power employees have been put on alert.

