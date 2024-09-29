Heavy rain likely in Kerala till October 5

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rains are likely in Kerala till October 5.

The weather department also issued yellow alerts in nine districts of the state till October 1.

The IMD, in a statement on Sunday, also said that heavy rain ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is predicated in the coming days.

While a yellow alert is predicted in nine districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur on September 30, on October 1 yellow alert is predicted in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki.

According to the IMD, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to occur over most parts of Kerala till October 5.

The weather department also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period.

Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

The weather department said that heavy rains will lead to poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/power due to water-logging or tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

The IMD in the statement said that fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea as squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts until September 30.

Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

It may be recalled that heavy rains on June 30 had led to landslides in the Wayanad district of Kerala, leaving around 420 people dead and 397 injured. The areas of Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Vellarimala panchayaths witnessed massive landslides leading to heavy casualties.

The Western Ghats experienced heavy rains with around 204.5 mm of rainfall during the first 24 hours and 372.6 mm of rain in the following 24 hours before the landslides.

