Heavy rain to batter east India, northwest to soak up soon: IMD

New Delhi, July 31 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to continue over east and east central India during the next three days, while an increase in rainfall activity is expected over thenorthwest during Wednesday and Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the northwest weather forecast indicates light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the period from Tuesday to Friday.

“Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience this rainfall on all four days. Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will likely see it from Wednesday to Friday. Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan will have rainy days Thursday and Friday. Punjab can expect the rain on Thursday,” said the weather forecast agency.

In addition, there is a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and over East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Moving to Central India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted during Tuesday to Thursday.

“East Madhya Pradesh will likely experience it on all three days, while north Chhattisgarh will have rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to receive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. There's also a chance of isolated very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday,” it said.

In East India, the forecast calls for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall at isolated places from Monday to Friday.

“Bihar will likely experience these conditions during the entire period, while Odisha will have it from Monday to Thursday. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand will have rainy days from Monday to Wednesday. Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim can expect rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday,” the IMD predicted.

Moreover, there is a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha from Monday to Wednesday, over Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday. Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim may experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The IMD further predicted that in Northeast India, the weather forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall throughout the next five days, with isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

In West India, the prediction is light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, particularly over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days. “

There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall on Thursday in these regions,” said the IMD.

“South India is likely to get light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka from Wednesday to Friday. The remaining regions of South India are expected to have reduced rainfall activity during this time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor