Heavy rain to lash coastal, hilly regions of K'taka

Bengaluru, June 28 Heavy showers are set to lash coastal and hilly regions of Karnataka till Thursday (June 30), and Bengaluru too is likely to witness rain in the evenings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Heavy rain with thunder and lightning are predicted in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. Orange alert has been issued for the region.

A similar alert has also been issued in districts of Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru for Tuesday. Yellow alert has been issued in north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Koppal, Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad and Hubballi.

The coastal and hilly regions of Karnataka have been receiving rain since the past four days. The meteorological department has predicted that the coastal districts of Karnataka would receive maximum rainfall during this monsoon season.

