Heavy rain very likely over Maharashtra from Wednesday to Friday: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 5 The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over north Peninsular, central and adjoining East India during the next five days while increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Maharashtra from Wednesday to Friday.

In the eastern region of India, weather conditions are expected to bring light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

"This weather pattern is anticipated to persist from Tuesday to Thursday over Gangetic West Bengal, till Friday over Odisha, on Tuesday and Friday in Jharkhand, and till Saturday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

In South India, there is a forecast for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in various areas.

“Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka are likely to experience this weather pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect rainfall till Thursday,” the IMD

predicted.

“Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are also expected to see these conditions Friday and Saturday, and Kerala and Mahe Saturday,” it added.

Central India is also expected to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

“This weather pattern is likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till Saturday, over Chhattisgarh from Tuesday to Thursday, and over West Madhya Pradesh from till Saturday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and over Vidarbha Wednesday,” the weather forecast agency.

In West India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are anticipated.

“This weather pattern is expected over Marathwada till Friday, Konkan and Goa from Thursday to Saturday, and Madhya Maharashtra from Wednesday to Saturday. Additionally, Gujarat Region is likely to experience this weather

on Friday,” said the IMD.

Northeast India is forecasted to receive light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. “Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday, and in Nagaland,

Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till Saturday,” said the weather department.

Finally, in Northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, East Rajasthan till Saturday, and Uttarakhand on Friday and Saturday, it added.

