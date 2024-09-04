Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Gurugram; vehicular movement affected

Gurugram, Sep 4 Hours of continuous rainfall here on Wednesday caused severe waterlogging in several areas, leading to disruption in the movement of traffic in the Millennium City and spelling trouble for commuters.

More than 55 places in the city, including key points on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai expressway, also witnessed water logging.

The overall traffic movement has been on the slower side for hours, with the two-wheelers mainly facing inconvenience due to rainwater.

Meanwhile, as per the rainfall data shared by the district administration, Gururgam tehsil on Wednesday received 62 mm rainfall, Kadipur 61 mm, Harsaru 61 mm, Wazirabad 88 mm, Badshahpur 55 mm, Sohna 70 mm, Manesar 68 mm, Pataudi 7 mm and Farrukkhnagar 80 mm of rain

The rain started at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and gradually turned into a heavy downpour which continued till 4 p.m.

Gurugram residents took to social media to express their anger and helplessness over the situation, blaming the local authorities for the "huge mess".

Several residents took to X to share their experiences and posted photos of waterlogging and traffic jams.

The most affected points were Rajiv Chowk Underpass, Hanuman Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector-17-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul, Ram Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, among other key spots.

"The vehicular movement in most parts of Gurugram has been slow. The traffic personnel have been directed to make all efforts to enable smooth movement of vehicles," a senior Traffic Police officer said.

Meanwhile, a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority official said: "A team has been deployed to clear water in all locations. Pumps have been activated at Sheetla Mata Road, Rajiv Chowk, and Narsinghpur to address the waterlogging."

"Sufficient traffic personnel have been deployed at major junctions for traffic operations. We also coordinated with the civic authorities to drain water for smooth traffic movement," said Virender Vij, DCP (traffic).

A local resident, Pawan Mann, who stays in Sector-40, however, criticised the authorities, saying: "The district administration of Gurugram must stop fooling the people and start the actual work on the ground. A few km of movement turned into hours of commuting, which is frustrating."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor