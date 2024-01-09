Heavy Rainfall Lashes Thoothukudi and Surrounding Regions in Tamil Nadu

Several regions in Tamil Nadu experienced persistent heavy rainfall on Tuesday, attributed to the active Northeast monsoon. The downpour affected various areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu bore the brunt of heavy rainfall, leading to concerns about waterlogging and potential flood-like situations in low-lying areas of the city. The state has faced continuous heavy rainfall for the past three days, resulting in waterlogged streets and significant traffic disruptions in multiple cities.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes parts of Thoothukudi; visuals from Kovilpatti area. pic.twitter.com/iujcjnFMDC — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

IMD's Latest Weather Bulletin:

According to the Live Mint reports, the latest weather bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts reporting the maximum rainfall. The forecast for today anticipates light to moderate rain in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few places.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts:

Specific areas, namely Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts in Tamil Nadu, are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on January 9. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in places like Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris districts.

Wednesday's Forecast:

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the IMD predicts light to moderate rain in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, along with isolated occurrences in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at some locations in these areas. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is forecasted to witness moderate to light rainfall on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

School Holidays and Traffic Disruptions:

Owing to adverse weather conditions, several cities had declared school holidays on Monday, and the continuous rainfall has contributed to heavy traffic jams. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as residents grapple with the consequences of the ongoing monsoon activity in the region.