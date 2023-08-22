Heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Northern parts of UP, Bihar: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 22 The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India during next 3-4 days.

In the bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that in Northwest India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Himachal Pradesh could experience isolated heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Friday.

“Similar conditions are anticipated in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the same period, as well as in northern Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Tuesday. There's also a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall in north Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between Tuesday and Thursday,” said the IMD.

Furthermore, Uttarakhand might witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Moving to Central India, the forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated occurrences of thunderstorms and lightning over the region in the next three days.

In East India, there is an expectation of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

“The Sub-Himalayan areas of West Bengal and Sikkim might see isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience this activity from Wednesday and Friday, Odisha from Tuesday to Friday, Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday, and Bihar from Tuesday to Saturday,” said the IMD.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on Thursday and Friday, as well as in Bihar on Tuesday and Friday. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim could encounter isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Bihar might experience it on Wednesday and Thursday.

For Northeast India, the forecast predicts light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. There's a chance of isolated heavy rainfall over the region in the next five days. Specifically, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh might experience isolated very heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Sunday.

In South India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is anticipated. There's a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The forecast indicates no significant weather events in the rest of the country over the next five days

--IANS

