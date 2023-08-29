Heavy rainfall to continue over Andaman-Nicobar, northeast, south peninsular India: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 29 India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Northeast India and extreme south Peninsular India during next five days while a fresh rainfall spell is likely over parts of East India from Saturday.

In Northeast India, there is a forecast for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

“From Thursday to Saturday, similar weather conditions are expected over Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience this pattern of rainfall and thunderstorms over the next five days,” said the weather forecast agency in its bulletin.

Moving to East India, there's a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

“Specifically, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are anticipated to encounter these conditions on Tuesday and Thursday. Furthermore, Odisha can expect such weather on Saturday,” said the IMD.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are forecasted to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.

“This weather pattern is anticipated from Tuesday to Saturday. There's also a likelihood of isolated very heavy rainfall over the islands on Tuesday, as well as Friday and Saturday,” the IMD predicted.

The IMD further said that in South India, there's a projection of light to moderate scattered rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Tuesday to Friday.

“Similarly, Kerala can anticipate this weather pattern from Tuesday to Wednesday,” it said.

In contrast, the rest of the country is expected to experience subdued rainfall activity over the next five days, the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to see hot and humid weather persisting for the next two days.

