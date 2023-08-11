Heavy rainfall to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 11 Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during next five days while rainfall activity over rest of the country is likely to be subdued during next one week before a revival of active monsoon conditions thereafter, the IMD said on Friday.

In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered and fairly widespread rainfall till Sunday.

"There's a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during this period, and over Uttarakhand from till August 15. Additionally, Punjab and Haryana could experience rainfall on Friday and Sunday, while west Uttar Pradesh might have rain on Friday, Sunday, and August 14," it said.

East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness rainfall from Friday to Sunday, and Jammu on Friday. Himachal Pradesh might see isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday, while Uttarakhand could experience such heavy rainfall from till August 14, with potential for extremely heavy rainfall from Saturday and August 14, the IMD said.

In contrast, the rest of northwest India can expect subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days.

In east India, there's a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity from Friday to Sunday. "This is likely over areas like Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to experience such activity on Saturday and Sunday, and Jharkhand on Saturday and Sunday as well," said the IMD.

Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim might have isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday. In Northeast India, there's a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall activity till August 15. "This is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Moreover, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect this on Friday, Saturday, and August 15. Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya might experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday," the IMD predicted.

In central, west, and south India, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is expected with isolated heavy rainfall activity over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe on Friday.

For the following seven days, subdued rainfall activity is likely over these regions.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh can anticipate hot and humid weather over the next two days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor