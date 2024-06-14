Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides in Sikkim and West Bengal, Leading to Road Closures

Torrential rains over the past few days have caused significant landslides in various regions of Sikkim and West Bengal, resulting in the closure of several key roads and highways. The relentless downpour has not only disrupted daily life but has also raised concerns about safety and accessibility in these mountainous areas. At least one person was killed and five others went missing in Sikkim's Mangan district. The landslides blocked roads, inundated or damaged houses, and washed away electricity poles.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall causes landslides in parts of Sikkim and West Bengal leading to closure of roads.



A body was discovered in the Pakshep area of Mangan district, while three people went missing from Ambithang near Rangrang and two others from Pakshep, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.Officials said that the situation has worsened in several parts of Sikkim with the overflowing Teesta River inundating the Melli Stadium in the southern part of the state. Mobile network services in North Sikkim were also disrupted due to incessant rain, prompting the district administration to request an State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team with ration supplies to Mangan district, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, attending the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh, communicated with the North district administration, police, and other officials to ensure a swift response to the disaster."Efforts are underway to provide every possible support to the victims and affected families, including recovery assistance, temporary settlement, and the provision of basic needs," Tamang stated.

Several areas of northern West Bengal also witnessed similar situations as heavy rain caused the Teesta River to swell, prompting the administration to prevent traffic movement along the Kalimpong-Darjeeling Road.Police have urged residents in the affected areas to move to safe locations. Officials report that the relentless rainfall continues to flood more roads and homes.

