Heavy rains bring Hyderabad to standstill, alert sounded

Hyderabad, Aug 7 Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Thursday, inundating roads and low-lying areas and virtually bringing the city to a standstill, while authorities have sounded an alert.

Massive downpour triggered a flood-like situation in parts of the city, while the information technology corridor was witnessing a traffic gridlock.

Several areas in central Hyderabad, Secunderabad, IT corridors and outskirts were flooded as about 10 cm of rainfall was recorded in just one hour.

At a few places, two-wheelers were washed away, while water entered houses in a few colonies.

Techies returning home from offices in Madhapur and Gachibowli were caught in a gridlock. Many complained of being caught in a jam for four to five hours.

Given waterlogging at Malkam Cheruvu, police advised commuters to avoid the Bio Diversity to Shaikpet route and take the alternative route from IKEA, Cable Bridge.

HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath and other officials were inspecting the waterlogging point. Cyberabad and Hyderabad police officials were on the roads late on Thursday night to manage the situation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was in Delhi, alerted officials in view of the heavy rains and the forecast for more rain. He spoke to Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police Jitender and other officials over the phone and directed them to be fully prepared.

The Chief Minister also directed that disaster management teams be kept on standby and ready to respond immediately to any emergencies.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao conducted a teleconference with top officials from the Police Command Control Room to review the situation. He directed officials to take stringent preventive measures to avoid any loss of life or property.

The Chief Secretary stated that some areas in the city recorded up to 12 cm of rainfall. He instructed authorities to focus especially on traffic management and waterlogging points, particularly in IT corridors.

He emphasised that GHMC should act swiftly to avoid public inconvenience and urged citizens not to step out unless necessary. He also appealed to the public not to open manhole covers under any circumstances and to avoid standing near electric poles during rainfall.

Meanwhile, a gate of the Himayat Sagar reservoir was opened on Thursday night as the huge inflows led to a rise in the water level.

According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials, due to continuous rainfall in the upstream areas over the past few days, the water level rose in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs across the Musi River.

As a precautionary measure, they lifted a gate of Himayat Sagar by one foot to release water downstream. Authorities sounded an alert in areas along the Musi River.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy directed the officials along with the administrative departments of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, HYDRAA, GHMC and police to coordinate effectively and remain on high alert as water is released downstream.

According to HMWSSB, the water level in Himayat Sagar was 1762.70 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 1763.50 feet.

