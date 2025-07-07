Heavy rains disrupt normal lives in Delhi-NCR, key roads waterlogged

New Delhi, July 7 Continuous rain since Monday morning has crippled traffic in Delhi-NCR, particularly in Greater Noida, which is severely waterlogged, bringing back long-standing complaints of poor drainage.

From flooded streets to stranded commuters, Monday morning was nothing short of chaos for residents, especially in the Surajpur and Malakpur areas.

Large parts of Greater Noida, particularly around Surajpur administrative zone and the Gol Chakkar area, were submerged under knee-deep water after intense and persistent showers. Waterlogging extended up to one kilometre along key arterial roads, leaving daily commuters with no option but to wade through stagnant water.

“This is the situation every year after rain, we have to take shoes in our hands before we walk. I am a resident of Surajpur and experiencing this very situation after every rain,” said Satyaprakash, a local resident, expressing frustration over the lack of civic improvement.

The situation turned worse around Gol Chakkar, a busy traffic junction, where the accumulated water disrupted vehicular movement and forced many pedestrians to walk through flooded lanes.

Pappu Kumar, another resident, shared, “Water remains stagnant here continuously; it's a problem for everyone, including the company staff. It's the same situation every year.”

Residents allege that despite multiple complaints to the local authority and repeated assurances, no solution has been found. With each monsoon, the same roads get submerged, disrupting lives.

Meanwhile, the broader Delhi-NCR region also witnessed significant disruptions due to the rain. Traffic slowed to a crawl on NH-48 between Gurugram and Delhi, and long queues of vehicles were seen on the Outer Ring Road towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the coming days, warning of light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms across Delhi, parts of Haryana (including Gurugram, Rewari, Palwal, and Sonipat), and regions in western Uttar Pradesh such as Aligarh, Bulandshahr, and Meerut.

