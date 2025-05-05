Heavy rains forecast in several TN districts from May 7-10

Chennai, May 5 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rains in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu between May 7 and 10.

The Met Department also expects light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during this period.

With rain forecast from May 7, temperatures are likely to dip slightly over the next few days.

The RMC has also predicted moderate thunderstorms and showers in parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

On Sunday, Chennai city and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Several areas, including Egmore, Perambur, Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Triplicane, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Velachery, Ambattur, and Avadi, reported moderate to heavy showers.

According to the RMC, Nungambakkam recorded 11 mm of rainfall, while Meenambakkam registered 8 mm on Sunday (May 4).

The Met Department noted that a north-south trough currently extends from a cyclonic circulation over northern Gangetic West Bengal to north coastal Andhra Pradesh, passing through coastal Odisha at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. For the next two days, light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, is likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rainfall is also expected in some southern and delta districts, including Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, where isolated areas may experience significant downpours.

Meteorological experts indicated that weather models suggest the system may move towards Odisha and West Bengal, pulling in winds from the land.

Tamil Nadu has received 14 per cent excess rainfall during the recent northeast monsoon, recording 447 mm against an average of 393 mm. Chennai alone received 845 mm of rainfall, marking a 16 per cent rise over the seasonal norm, while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent increase compared to its average.

These forecasts come in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1, bringing torrential rains. The cyclone claimed 12 lives, inundated 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, and affected 69 lakh families - impacting nearly 1.5 crore people in total. In response, the Centre has sanctioned an additional Rs 522.34 crore in relief aid for Tamil Nadu. Puducherry has also been allocated Rs 33.06 crore as part of the central relief package.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor