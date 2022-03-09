Heavy rains, hailstorm damage standing crops in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 9 Heavy rains, coupled with hailstorm, in different parts of Rajasthan have affected the standing crops leaving the farmers a worried lot.

On Tuesday night, hailstorm lashed several villages of Rajsamand for 20 minutes. Also, there were rains, thunderstorm and lightning which wreaked havoc for around an hour. A white sheet of hail gave the temples, mountains and forts, including the famous Kumbhalgarh Fort, a pristine look.

In Jodhpur too, the hailstorm damaged the standing crops.

Hailstorm, accompanied with rains, lashed Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Kota divisions. At the same time, it rained late on Tuesday night in Jaipur.

Met officials confirmed that western disturbances have brought in a change in the desert state.

The department further forecast rains in a few districts including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur division on Wednesday as well.

