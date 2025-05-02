Heavy Rains in Bengaluru: Auto Driver Dies After Tree Falls on Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru on Thursday evening as heavy rains led to the death of an auto-rickshaw driver after a tree collapsed onto his vehicle. The victim has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of the Ittamadu area in the city. According to police reports, the accident occurred around 7:30 PM at a bus stand on Kathriguppe Main Road in South Bengaluru. Mahesh was reportedly waiting inside his auto when a large tree, weakened by continuous rainfall, came crashing down on the vehicle, leaving him fatally injured.

Local authorities and emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Mahesh was declared dead on the spot. His body was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem examination.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about the condition of aging trees across the city, particularly during the monsoon season. Residents in the area also expressed frustration over the lack of timely tree maintenance and pruning by civic authorities.Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.