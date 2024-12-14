Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, orange alert in three districts today

Chennai, Dec 14 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu for Saturday. A yellow alert has also been issued for 11 other districts in the state.

On Saturday, Chennai city and its suburbs are expected to receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

The skies may remain partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures forecasted at 30-31°C and 24-25°C, respectively.

The coastal and delta regions of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rains starting December 16.

The RMC has also forecast the formation of another low-pressure area in two days, which could trigger intense rainfall.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, noted that the active Northeast Monsoon has been influencing the formation of back-to-back weather systems, calling for studies and better disaster management preparedness.

Rainfall continued across several parts of Tamil Nadu until Friday evening, with Virudhunagar receiving 12 cm of rain and Thoothukudi recording 10 cm by 5:30 p.m.

After a brief break, the RMC predicts fairly widespread rainfall will resume from Monday. An upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the South Andaman Sea on Saturday, leading to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the southern Bay of Bengal.

This system is expected to move west-northwestward toward the Tamil Nadu coast by Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government reported five rain-related fatalities on Friday and early Saturday. Three people died in wall collapses in Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram districts, while two others were electrocuted in Sivaganga and Ranipet districts.

Over 2,000 people have been relocated to 50 relief camps in districts severely affected by the rain.

Additionally, more than 100 cattle have perished across 10 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram.

The rain also caused significant property damage, with over 400 houses affected in 20 districts, including Ariyalur and Chengalpattu. The flow in the Thamiraparani River has risen to 50,000 cusecs due to heavy rainfall in surrounding areas.

Residents living near the riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been moved to relief camps. Warning messages have been sent to over 11.75 lakh mobile phones to ensure public safety.

