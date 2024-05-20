Heavy rains in TN, red alert in four districts for next two days

Chennai, May 20 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert in four southern districts of Tamil Nadu. The weather department, on Monday, said that Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Theni, and Tenkasi will have red alerts for the next two days.

The forecast also said that there would be heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places of Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Dindigul during the same period.

The statement of the RMC also said that heavy rains will lash parts of Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest of Bay of Bengal on May 22 and may change into a depression over Bay of Bengal on May 24.

Nine teams of Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts of the state due to very heavy rains.

