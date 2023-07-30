Heavy rains lash Jaipur leaving roads flooded

Jaipur, July 30 Heavy rains lashed Jaipur which left the city flooded. Rains started lashing the city from early morning hours and continued till late evening, according to the India Meterological Department.

A house collapsed in Jaipur due to heavy rains.

Water was seen flowing like a river on the city's busiest roads such as Jal Mahal Road, Tonk Road, Sikar Road and M.I. Road.

Even in the walled city, the road was flooded up to one-and-a-half feet. The Dravyavati river also was seen flowing with full force while railway tracks were seen submerged in water at the Jaipur Junction.

According to the report released by the Meteorological and Water Resources Department, 158mm (6.2 inch) of rain has been recorded in the city of Jaipur.

In the 10 hours from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., the maximum impact of rain was in Gopalpura, Narayan Singh Circle, Mahesh Nagar, Sikar Road, Chardiwari, Delhi

On the other hand, it rained intermittently in Sanganer, Pratap Nagar and Jagatpura areas.

The maximum impact of the rain was in walled city, Sindhi Camp, Jalmahal Road and railway station.

Due to water filling on the roads up to two feet, many vehicles got stuck.

Traffic was stopped on the road leading from Sindhi Camp to Sansar Chandra Road due to waterlogging.

Pedestrian and two-wheeler movement came to a standstill after waterlogging in Johri Bazar as well.

The railway administration cancelled a few trains going from Jaipur to Churu, Phulera and Rewari after the railway track was filled with water.

According to the schedule issued by the Railways, train number 4861, Jaipur-Churu; train number 09730, Phulera-Jaipur; train number 09635, Jaipur-Rewari and train number 09636, Rewari-Jaipur were cancelled.

Apart from this, train number 19702, Delhi-Jaipur, has been stopped at Jaipur station itself, it was not allowed till Dhehar ke Balaji.

Along with this, train number 04801, Sikar-Jaipur train was run till Chaumun-Samod only. Chowmun-Samod to Dhehar ke Balaji (Jaipur) is cancelled.

--IANS

